Though closed for months due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Culpeper Senior Nutrition Site—which shoulders most of the responsibility for feeding the county’s most vulnerable—continues to operate, with significant community support.
A senior herself, longtime Nutrition Site Director Gladys Williams didn’t take a break when the once-bustling center closed in March. Recognized by the county as a Culpeper Colonel, Williams is who rallies community support and serves as the heart of the family-like operation.
Being apart from her friends at the center has been difficult, Williams said last week while working in the Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services facility next to Culpeper National Cemetery.
And the need has not ceased.
“There is just so much to do,” said Williams, who carries two phones to make sure she doesn’t miss a single call from her beloved seniors. “You would think it would be easier for us with the center closed, but it’s not. Before we had all the seniors together, you could touch them, knew they were ok.”
These days, checking in by phone, one has to listen carefully for concerning cues and help encourage those feeling isolated following a sudden break from their normal, more vital routine, she said.
The kitchen at Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services prepares and coordinates delivery every Thursday of a weeks’ worth of food for 109 seniors and others in the community unable to get out.
“Every other Tuesday is our special day,” Williams said. “We send out special meals to our folks and groceries—lettuce, milk, all that stuff we need.”
Too many to count, local eateries, businesses, groups and individuals contribute to the cause of feeding Culpeper’s senior population. A recent special Tuesday included delivery of geraniums and petunias, donated by the public schools, for the people who are always waiting at the door to accept what Culpeper has given.
Last month, friends from Country Café coordinated the donation and preparation of spaghetti meals for Nutrition Site members. Longtime customers Jim and Alice Schorr came up with the idea after realizing they had to do something to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mrs. Schorr called Country Café owner Gail Morris to seek her thoughts about what they could do together. After much conversation and several suggestions, the Schorrs decided to provide a hot meal for Culpeper Senior Nutrition Site members unable to gather.
The couple paid for meal materials, including a garden salad and fresh bread, while Morris and her cook, Loretta Grimsley, donated time and paper products to prepare the delicious dish more than 100 times over.
“It was an honor for Country Café to be part of helping Culpeper’s seniors,” said Morris in an email. “As always, our motto is, ‘Be kind to one another.’”
Williams said the center is blessed for the community’s kindness and generosity.
“I get out there and let people know and people really come forward,” she said.
Cathie Roark with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services was on site last week helping Williams pack the next round of special Tuesday meals.
“The main thing is a big roll of toilet paper, tissues and paper towels,” Roark said, sorting products among many bags and boxes spread out on multiple tables for the weekly delivery. “In all the chaos, it’s been nice for me to be able to spend time helping Gladys.”
Williams, who does heavy lifting herself, appreciated the help for her seniors. “We always throw them a little bag of candy, bread, dry milk. Whatever we get donated. Yesterday it was Chef-Boy-R-Dee,” she said.
The seniors are always there waiting for Ivan Edwards, a longtime volunteer who shows up at door steps laden with bags.
“They just want to know when we are coming back,” Williams said of the continual phone calls, some as early as 5:30 a.m. “It’s so good to hear your voice, and that’s OK, too—if at all possible, I pick up.”
The Senior Nutrition Site has an adequate supply of food donations, Williams said, but can always use toilet paper, tissues and paper towels. This coming special Tuesday, seniors will get a chicken dinner prepared with support by Pepper’s Grill and sponsor State Farm.
Pinto Thai is another local restaurant that recently supported Culpeper Senior Nutrition Site with a cash donation, shared on the downtown eatery’s Facebook page: “Hope this little help could be useful for senior lives. We hope we could support often to make their lives better by each day. God bless everyone.”
