President and CEO of the Action Group, Culpeper County native Gerald Yates has been serving the community for 30 years.
Yates, a 1988 Culpeper High School graduate, is a licensed contractor who specializes in concrete construction, foundation walls, trucking, and container service.
"Gerald takes pride in his work with professionalism, quality and integrity," said Octavia Yates, Gerald's wife and Action Group's vice president and COO. "He's been respected in his field for the last 30 years because of that."
The area's largest African American-owned business, Action Group also serves as a sponsor for many community programs and youth organizations. Those include, but are not limited to Culpeper Youth Basketball, girls softball, Eastern View football, the concrete for Eastern View and Culpeper Sports Complex concession stands, Angel Tree, George Washington Carver School 4-County Museum and the Germanna Community College Scholarship Fund.
"Gerald truly values investing in the area's youth, as well as its churches," Octavia Yates said. "He absolutely believes in giving back to the community."
