Horse and Soul Counseling has been providing a unique approach to mental health treatment for area residents since its inception in 2017.
Taken from the organization's website:
"Horse and Soul Counseling incorporates a unique method of counseling called Equine Assisted Psychotherapy. This model of therapy takes a solution focused approach, which embraces the thought that you have your own best solution. This practice involves you being in a space with a horse, a licensed counselor and an equine specialist (ES). The ES focuses on the horse’s behaviors and communicates these observations to the counselor and you. The horses are observed changing their own behaviors and responses depending on what you are thinking and feeling. If you feel anxious, the horse itself may then begin to show symptoms of anxiety. Depending on the need, you may be asked to aid the horse with working through that anxious thought. For others, it may be more powerful to observe the horse and make meaning of how the horse freely chooses to respond to the anxiety."
The owner, Tara Higgins, works tirelessly for her clients.
"I have found her in the middle of the horse field talking to children, walking around the farm and showing them the birth of baby chicks, answering emails late at night, and whatever else she has to do for the well-being of others," said Derek Higgins, Tara's husband. "On top of everything she does there, she comes home and takes care of our two children."
With the coronavirus pandemic halting close contact with patients, Higgins has taken to other avenues to ensure their well-being, using virtual meetings and social media to reach them. She is also currently working on a project that would provide free counseling for seniors who may be feeling lonely and scared while in isolation.
