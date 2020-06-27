It takes a village, so why mention just one name when the entire county has been a collective hero [during this pandemic]?
There have been many roles to fill during this crisis. The internet has kept us in contact while most of us have been unable to leave our homes to visit with one another, but our human heroes who put themselves on the line every day to serve the public in-person are still plentiful. Among them are the doctors and nurses providing medical care and the retail workers keeping the shelves stocked.
We also cannot forget those who have given their time and money to make masks and other PPE for everyone, or the ministers that have been able to keep the word of God alive without an in-person congregation.
All of these people -- the people of Culpeper who have continued to do their everyday jobs and the ones who have volunteered their precious time for the greater good -- are the real hometown heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.