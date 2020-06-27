When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down gyms and fitness centers in March, it created a huge obstacle for those trying to balance both their physical and mental well-being.
Karen Corron, the owner of BOOM Fitness studio on West Culpeper Street, losing touch with her clients because of a quarantine wasn't an option. So Corron wasted little time in taking action, using virtual means to meet with them regularly so they could continue to get their regular workouts in.
One of those clients, Cortney Kaminski, said that kind of dedication is nothing new for Corron.
"She is such a fighter," Kaminski said. "She was going to find a way to keep us all going even while everything was closed."
Corron, who opened BOOM in August 2018 and has been a certified personal trainer for over six years, has a disease called ankylosing spondylitis, which can cause some of the small bones in the spine to fuse. That fusion creates reduced flexibility in the spine, which eventually results in a hunched-forward posture. Pain in the back and joints is also common.
Despite those physical obstacles, Corron is a beacon of hope for her clients.
"She is an inspiration," Kaminski said. "She has created the most amazing tribe of women at [BOOM] because there is no judgement and only encouragement to push yourself to new levels. I've been going there consistently for almost two years now, and I have never stayed with a gym membership that long in my life. She is definitely a hero to all of us who are a part of BOOM."
