“To run where the brave dare not go … " -- lyrics from “The Impossible Dream," featured in the musical the "Man of La Mancha."
Where the brave dare not go ... What kind of person runs toward impending doom, headlong into the dangerous abyss, while the brave, stalwart heroes shake their heads and say, "No, not this time?"
If we learned anything from 9/11, it was the difference between bravery and sacrifice. The brave will perform deeds that we marvel at and applaud -- rightly so. But those that sacrifice –- like those amazing firefighters who raced up the Twin Towers while dodging throngs of terrified, panic-stricken occupants who were scrambling to get down -- are often overlooked.
Truck drivers. Grocery, pharmacy and retail store workers. Gas station attendants. Curbside warriors of all shapes and sizes, delivering food to those who cannot venture out of their homes safely. Delivery angels who bring the mail, water, food, supplies and medicine to our locked doors. Nurses, doctors, emergency technicians –- and all those who support them as they help us heal. Our elected leaders who have made, and continue to make, those tough decisions.
Sacrifice is what these scores of front-liners have done for us since our country was invaded by an invisible beast that thirsts to slay as many innocents as it can. Without hesitation, they've all been running, sprinting, racing ... toward us.
Where the brave dare not go.
I salute them.
