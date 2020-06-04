Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, AND PRINCE GEORGES. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, CULPEPER, EASTERN LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, GREENE, MADISON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, STAFFORD, AND WARREN. * UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * REPEATING ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE LOCALIZED RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IN A RELATIVELY SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. THIS MAY CAUSE RAPID RISES OF WATER ON STREAMS AND CREEKS AND IN URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&