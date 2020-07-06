The Hershey Company will invest $135 million and create 110 new jobs through a planned expansion to its manufacturing plant in Augusta County.
The company will increase production by 90,000-square-feet at its Stuarts Draft facility as part of the project, according to a recent news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“This major expansion is the company’s second in just over a year, and is a strong testament to the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers,” the governor said in a statement. “We thank Hershey for its continued confidence in Virginia and its people.”
The Hershey Company, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2019, is the leading North American chocolate producer and global snacks company. Headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the company has approximately 16,500 employees around the world.
Hershey has more than 80 brands that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, IceBreakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty, according to the release.
Hershey Chocolate of Virginia, Inc. has operated in Augusta County for more than 30 years and employs more than 1,000 people. The Virginia facility is the company’s second-largest plant in the United States.
“The Shenandoah Valley has been an excellent place for Hershey to do business and be a part of the community for 38 years now,” said Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at The Hershey Company. “We are proud to continue to invest and grow in an area that gives our employees a great place to live and work. Increasingly, Augusta County and Virginia are critical to our company’s growth and ability to deliver iconic and beloved products to consumers around the world.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Augusta County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1.1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Augusta County with the project. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Funding and services to support Hershey’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“The Hershey Company’s remarkable continued investment in Augusta County is a testament to the company’s dedication to improvement, modernity, and our workforce,” said Gerald Garber, Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “The strengthening of Hershey’s supply chain within Augusta County and the Shenandoah Valley, along with the upcoming Peanut Roasting Center of Excellence, illustrates the strengths of our region and the opportunity for growth that we offer.”
