Attorney General Mark R. Herring on Friday issued a consumer alert urging Virginians to be wary of scammers trying to get personal information as part of a brand new federal stimulus payment scam.
According to reports, would-be scammers are already trying to steal personal information associated with the forthcoming federal stimulus package in which the government will be sending one-time payments to millions of Virginians and Americans.
“You should never give your personal information to anyone over the phone, email, or a text message unless you are absolutely sure that you know the identity of the person requesting it,” Herring said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in times of uncertainty or crisis unscrupulous people will try and find new ways to take money from hardworking Virginians. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a scam like this please reach out to my Consumer Protection Section.”
Herring reminded all Virginians that if they receive an email, text or phone call about these stimulus checks from someone purporting to be with the government to not give them personal information.
These phishing scams will likely ask for things like bank account information under the guise of direct depositing money from the stimulus package into your bank account. Also, remember that the government will not ask you to pay any money up front to get a stimulus check. So if someone asks you to pay something, it’s a scam, Herring said.
