Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in urging Congress to expand federal law to give state attorneys general clear statutory authority to investigate patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing, according to a release Monday from Herring’s office.
In a letter to Congress, the coalition argued state attorneys general should have the authority to investigate and resolve patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing, particularly in the event that the U.S. Department of Justice fails to use its authority to act.
The letter asked Congress to expand the law enforcement misconduct section of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, enacted following the severe beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991.
“We can no longer allow instances of police misconduct and brutality to go unchecked in this country,” Herring said in a statement. “It is time to eliminate systemic failures at every level of government that contribute to police misconduct and find every way possible to bring justice to victims and their families.”
Herring and the coalition are calling on Congress to take urgent action as tens of thousands of Americans march in cities throughout the country to protest police brutality and the systemic failures that cause and allow misconduct to continue.
The coalition is asking for statutory authority to conduct “pattern-or-practice” investigations, obtain data regarding excessive use of force by law enforcement officers, and to bring appropriate actions in federal court to ensure constitutional policing.
Since January 2017, the DOJ has initiated zero pattern-or-practice investigations into police conduct and has not entered any consent decrees. The attorneys general explain that the DOJ’s refusal to address the pervasive problem of police misconduct has left communities without critical civil rights protections, the release stated.
According to a 2018 report issued by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, people of color comprise less than 38 percent of the nation’s population, yet they make up almost 63 percent of unarmed people killed by police. Additionally, unlawful use of force by police officers rarely leads to discipline, termination or criminal punishment. Joining Herring in sending the letter are the attorneys general of California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
