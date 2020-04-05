Small business owner Sophie Hudson has embraced innovation and a spirit of community in these unprecedented times with a new, local economic stimulator known as “Here for Good Culpeper.”
The initiative, launched in late March, raises funds for cash-strapped local businesses, restaurants and nonprofits through the shared sale of locally designed and screen-printed t-shirts with customized logos. The “Here for Good” concept originated with a St. Louis print shop, Tiny Little Monster, and is being adopted by like businesses all over the country, who are all in the same boat, Hudson said.
For her, it was about keeping her own screen print shop, Kash Imprints, open during the all-impactful pandemic while at the same time, lending a lifeline to her many friends and business colleagues.
“Like anybody else when this situation happened, I was in denial, then I was scared, and then I put my head in the sand until I realized I could not do that for long,” Hudson said.
Former chairwoman of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Board, she made a substantial investment in December in automating her systems at Kash Imprints. The outlay included more than doubling the space in the South Main Street studio in Culpeper to meet increasing demand.
Whereas two years ago a normal order was for 50 t-shirts, Hudson said, the business was getting regular requests from large businesses and for special events of 300-500 shirts: “My business was just increasing and increasing,” Hudson said.
That has all changed.
“Now, with no events, and businesses watching their spending, I needed to decide how are we—and everyone else—going to make it through the next few months?” she said.
Hudson said she had an "a-ha" moment, realizing she started her business back in 2007 by connecting with people and building relationships in the community. She decided it was on these concepts she would rely to weather the current storm.
Kash Imprints had always offered online stores and fundraisers as an option for customers. When Hudson learned of the “Here for Good” initiative, she knew she could quickly adapt it to Culpeper. Another local business, K Art and Design, developed the logo.
“The idea is we are here for good, here for giving for support and also for the longevity of the rest of our businesses,” Hudson said.
Since launching on March 27, Here for Good Culpeper has raised more than $4,000 through the online sale of $20 t-shirts—and growing. So, far more than three dozen local businesses and/or nonprofits have signed on for the project offered at no cost to them.
Kash Imprints, with locally-owned Dapplepatch Designs at Breeze Printing, is providing free logo design services for any local entity wishing to participate. For each t-shirt sale, $10 goes to Kash and the other $10 to the business or nonprofit.
Longtime graphic designer Robin Kruczek, of Breeze Printing, has always had a passion to help nonprofits, and it prompted her to offer her services in support of Here for Good Culpeper.
“It blows my mind how hard those people work,” she said Friday from her home-based Culpeper business. Kruczek also wants to help the community at large as the pandemic worsens.
“We are all in this together and hopefully we will come out of this together,” she said.
Her business is predominantly design work.
“When this all started, it didn’t occur to me I would be affected since I do it all from home and digitally,” Kruczek said. “But as time progresses, all the events are being cancelled. I literally have had very little work in the last four weeks.”
When Hudson reached out to her for assistance with more complicated designs, she appreciated the opportunity.
“Selfishly it was because it gives me something to do instead of sitting around worrying about this and that,” Kruczek said. As for the future of her design and print shop, “We are hoping to survive,” she added.
Her mechanic husband is out of work for health reasons and Kruczek’ s adult daughter, who lives with them along with her husband and two kids, recently lost her job as a gymnastics teacher at Powell Wellness Center. “My son-in-law is a violin teacher, so he started doing that remotely. We are all really working together to make this work,” Kruczek said.
With in-person community programs a thing of the past and many brick-and-mortar shops shuttered, including local gyms and restaurants, the Here for Good, Culpeper project is raising needed funds and building togetherness, Hudson said.
“It is a way for people to stay connected in a time when we are not able to be together. There’s a lot of layers to it—it’s not just about funding, it’s about giving a distraction as well,” she said. “We are all impacted differently.”
Some participants are donating t-shirt proceeds to the volunteer fire department, for example, while others are using to keep the lights on.
“It’s revenue, but it’s fun—it’s giving everyone warm fuzzies,” Hudson said, adding, “We won’t stop until there is no longer a need.”
To participate, send your logo to mail@kashimprints.com and they will set up an online store with select apparel and merchandise. Participants then promote their own online store to fans and customers.
As items are purchased, Kash Design will send participants a fundraising check to help keep their business moving forward. Shop and sign up at KashImprints.com/HereforGood. For information, contact 540/317-1473.
