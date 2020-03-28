As part of Virginia’s efforts to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus to others in the community, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District tracks and investigates reported cases of COVID-19.
Health department staff interview the ill resident to gain information to better characterize the illness and to identify the person’s “close contacts,” the regional health district said Saturday in a statement. The agency serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.
It is part of the Virginia Department of Health, which considers COVID-19 to be a communicable disease that is public health threat. The state Health Department is taking extra measures to prevent transmission to other people in the community.
The local health district said it uses these criteria to determine if an individual is a close contact, and should quarantine at home for the next 14 days. “Close contact” includes:
—Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19;
—Caring for a sick person with COVID-19;
—Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes, or;
—Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (being coughed or sneezed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.).
Being indoors, such as in a classroom or a hospital waiting room, with a sick person and remaining more than 6 feet away, does not put you at higher risk of getting sick, the health district said.
Also, briefly walking by or briefly being in the same room as a sick person with COVID-19 does not put you at a higher risk of getting sick, the district said.
“This is a trying time for our community as we try to protect ourselves and our loved ones. In the public health field, we generally provide notifications to the public when the first case (of any outbreak) is of enough importance to let the public know that the disease is present in the community,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district’s health director.
“When we provide notifications of public health concern, we have to balance the privacy of individuals with the need for the public to know. The first case also provides an opportunity to reinforce messages given to the public regarding how to avoid further spread of the disease,” Kartchner continued.
“It is standard public health practice to then not release detailed information on subsequent cases, especially in smaller communities such as ours, to avoid the identification of personal health information. When we reach a certain threshold where we can be confident that release of aggregate information won’t lead to identification of any particular person, we will do so.
“It is crucial to understand that the identified cases and their close contacts have been notified by the health department and are already isolated from the community at large,” he said. “Release of potentially identifiable private health information will not prevent spread of disease.”
Health district staff stressed that what will prevent the coronavirus’ spread is for people to understand that the same principles which applied before the first case surfaced in any community still apply now:
—Stay home when you are sick.
—Wash your hands, cover your cough.
—Practice social distancing recommendations.
—Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
—Contact your health care provider when you are ill.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the district’s COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
As of Saturday, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District had reported two coronavirus cases in Culpeper County, one in Madison County, one in Orange County and one in Fauquier County. Also, a Culpeper worker who lives elsewhere tested positive for the disease.
Statewide, 17 people have died from the respiratory illness, 99 have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 739 cases have been reported, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On March 7, the first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was announced.
On March 11, the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic.
On March 12, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia.
