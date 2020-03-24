Orange County has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The patient, a male in his 50s, had recent domestic travel to an area with sustained transmission, according to a release Tuesday from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The man is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. Health District staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of this individual, according to the release.
Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.
“As more testing is done, it is not surprising to see more cases occurring in our district. This makes it all the more critical that people follow the public health guidelines,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD Health Director.
“Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We all have a duty, and an opportunity, to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and those around us.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540/316-6302.
The Orange County will be included in the statewide count on the Virginia Dept. of Health web site with the 5 p.m. update.
As of Tuesday, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District had reported two coronavirus cases in Culpeper County, one in Madison County and the one in Orange. Statewide, seven have died from the respiratory illness.
