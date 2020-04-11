The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and a long-term care facility in Madison are investigating positive COVID-19 test results in a resident there.
Looking into potential sources of exposure, officials of the Virginia Department of Health’s regional district are working with the nursing home’s managers to take all precautions to shield its residents and staff.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district’s director, said in a statement Friday. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread.”
Gov. Ralph Northam has banned social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. His order is in effect until June 10.
Everyone should stay at home except for the essential reasons outlined in the governor’s Executive Order 55, the district said.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us,” Dr. Kartchner said.
Via email, Kartchner declined to identify the Madison care facility. “Virginia Department of Health policy is to not release the name of facilities unless there is a public health reason to do so or if the facility has given permission,” he said.
Madison appears to have four long-term care facilities: Autumn Care of Madison, operated by Saber Health Group; Meadowbrook Nursing Home; Countryside Assisted Living; and Mountain View Nursing Home.
Staff members at the former two facilities declined to confirm or deny having a patient diagnosed with COVID-19.
For weeks, as COVID-19 cases have arisen locally, the Health District has declined—in keeping with federal law—to release details about individuals to protect patient confidentiality. The district serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
At Northam’s press briefing Friday afternoon, Deputy Health Commissioner Laurie Forlano updated numbers about COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia’s long-term care facilities.
45 nursing-home outbreaks
Dr. Forlano said that of the 82 coronavirus outbreaks identified across the state, 45 are in long-term care facilities, whose residents account for 525 confirmed cases, the Richmond Times-Dispatch said. The Health Department defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases in a given area.
She said there have been 32 deaths among the facilities’ residents and staff, reported Kate Masters, health-care writer at The Virginia Mercury.
Overall, the state knew of 5,077 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, the Health Department said.
Northam announced the creation of a task force Friday to help nursing homes and other long-term care facilities deal with the coronavirus.
Northam said Forlano, the deputy commissioner of population health at the Virginia Department of Health, will lead the group, which will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks, the Times-Dispatch said.
“While we’ve taken a lot of steps across the commonwealth to protect residents of nursing homes and staff that work in nursing homes, we need to offer them more help,” Forlano said.
The task force will also track data on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Health Department is probably lower than the number of infected people because testing results lag behind and tests are in short supply, the Times-Dispatch noted.
40 dead at Canterbury
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond announced another coronavirus-related death Friday, bringing to 40 the number of residents at the skilled nursing facility who have been killed by COVID-19.
“It’s a battle that at times we feel we’re losing. A battle that we have fought, day and night, seven days a week,” Dr. James Wright, medical director at the facility in Henrico County, told reporters.
Fears of infection curtailed staffing at Canterbury at the onset of its COVID-19 crisis, the Times-Dispatch said.
Wright said that shortage has improved with the help of out-of-state nurses and the Virginia Department of Health at one point supplying 20 nurses to help with testing.
At the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, eight employees have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation at home, hospital spokesman David Hodge said Friday by email.
Thirty-nine patients at the McGuire VA hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the Times-Dispatch reported.
Last week, LeadingAge Virginia—an association of nonprofit senior living centers—asked the Health Department for a daily list of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We just wanted the names of the communities,” Dana Parsons, the association’s vice president and legislative counsel, told the Times-Dispatch. “We’re not asking them to tell us who’s infected, but it’s helpful to know which facilities are seeing outbreaks.”
The state agency refused, in keeping with a long-standing policy “not to release the name of facilities unless there is a public health reason to do so or the facility has given permission,” Parsons said.
VDH spokeswoman Maria Reppas and Health Commissioner Norman Oliver cited Virginia law covering patient anonymity and health investigations.
Spanberger vows to fight
After Northam announced the task force’s creation, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger called his response “the right step toward preventing further tragedy, providing the public with additional information.”
“In Central Virginia, our communities have been stunned and devastated by the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths at our local nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” the 7th District lawmaker and Henrico County resident said in a statement. “With each new update, we find ourselves utterly heartbroken as more friends, family members, and neighbors are lost to this horrific pandemic.”
Calling the situation an “unspeakable catastrophe,” the Democratic legislator said she will work closely with Northam, Dr. Forlano and their team as they work to contain and mitigate COVID-19 cases.
“At this moment, my heart is with the loved ones of those who have passed away and those who are suffering,” she said. “I will continue fighting to protect the nursing home and assisted living staff who are battling this terrible crisis on the front lines.”
On Thursday, Spanberger led a bipartisan effort urging House and Senate leaders to include emergency funding for nursing home and long-term care facilities in the next round of COVID-19 relief.
Earlier last week, she led a bipartisan Virginia group of House members to persuade the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to swiftly distribute at least $25 billion to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the commonwealth and across the country.
Last month, Spanberger and Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, pressed HHS to use the Defense Production Act to speed personal protective equipment to COVID-impacted nursing homes and long-term care centers.
Star-Exponent editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
