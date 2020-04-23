Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner has generally addressed a question many are asking as of late—and that is, how many people locally have recovered from COVID-19?
“It is important to discuss the reasons why it is difficult to answer,” he said in a recent post on the RRHD page.
Recovery reporting started when the disease outbreak erupted in China and official reports, at first, were issued. But as the contagious illness started its quick spread across the world, researchers learned there were few systems for reporting recoveries, Kartchner said.
For a COVID-19 patient to “recover,” he or she must be free of symptoms and receive two negative tests 24 hours apart, the doctor said.
“In an environment of limited testing, available resources are focused on diagnosis and not recovery,” Kartchner said, adding there is no uniform method for reporting recoveries in the U.S.
Most people with confirmed COVID-19 have minor illness and are able to recover at home without medical care. Many people who have the disease may never even be tested or have their case come to the attention of public health surveillance systems, he said.
Many patients, once identified as cases, are handed off to the healthcare system, where they are treated and released. The reporting linkage between the healthcare system and the public health surveillance system is not yet designed to report recoveries like they do the onset of reportable diseases., according to Kartchner.
“For those and other reasons, public health systems in the U.S. are limited in their ability to track recoveries,” he said. “The CDC was initially tracking recoveries, but I suspect no longer does so as the numbers have grown so large and the tracking of cases is in the hands of the states.”
Kartchner acknowledged tracking recovered cases is important in that it could provide an accurate measure of the number of people infected as well as providing data on how easily people build immunity against the virus.
“Tracking recovery is a complex task that so far defies an easy solution. We still need to keep in mind that over 80 percent of people will only have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. These will all fall under the ‘recovered’ category,” Kartchner said.
He quoted Casey Kelly with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine: “People are recovering from this, absolutely. Most people will.”
As of Wednesday, there were 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Culpeper County, 64 in Fauquier, 14 in Madison County, 22 in Orange and 1 in Rappahannock, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.
