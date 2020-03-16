The Virginia Dept. of Health Thomas Jefferson Health District on Monday announced that the first positive test for coronavirus in the city of Charlottesville.
The positive case is a person in their late 50s and appears to be travel related, according to Health Dept. news release. The person was tested for novel coronavirus by a private lab.
According to the health district and the University of Virginia, the person is a member of the Women’s Center staff who lives off grounds. She is receiving treatment and has been quarantined at her home, according to an email sent to the UVa community by UVa President Jim Ryan.
“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area,” said Thomas Jefferson Health District Director Dr. Denise Bonds.
Public health officials will work to isolate the patient and to investigate all people who had close contact with the patient. Contacts will be asked to stay home away from others for 14 days, according to the release.
As of Monday, Virginia Dept. of Health reported 51 cases of the infectious respiratory illness statewide, not including the one in Charlottesville.
Virginia health officials on Saturday reported the state’s first death from the coronavirus, a Williamsburg area man in his 70s who died of respiratory failure after acquiring the virus through an unknown source.
The state health department said Monday that a second person died of coronavirus—a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District passed away after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure from COVID-19.
Also on Monday, a Henrico woman tested positive for coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the county.
Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Danny Avula said the woman had taken a trip out-of-town, came back and started to develop a cough, congestion and fever—the symptoms of the virus that’s been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The woman, who is in her 20s, is at home and recovering.
“She’s doing fairly well,” Avula said.
The case is the first in Henrico and fourth in the Richmond area, with state officials announcing earlier Monday that a second case had been confirmed in Chesterfield County. The first case in the area—in Hanover County—was announced last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.