A Locust Grove man was charged with four felony offenses following alleged assaults Tuesday evening that police said were racially motivated.
Edward Halstead, 53, is charged with attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault due to the victim's race.
According to a press release from the Orange Sheriff's Office, the incidents took place about 7:15 p.m. in the Lake of the Woods subdivision in Locust Grove. Maj. Mike LaCasse said it occurred in a common area of the subdivision.
Deputies responded after receiving a call from Halstead, the release states. But after interviewing witnesses, police determined Halstead had assaulted three people because of their race. Assault and battery is normally a misdemeanor, but is a felony in this case because the alleged racial component qualifies it as a hate crime, LaCasse said.
Police would not release any other details about the incident, including the race of the victims. Halstead is a white man.
Halstead was placed in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
