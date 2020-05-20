Many Culpeper residents take pride in the county’s Revolutionary War history, when the Culpeper Minute Men helped repel a British naval landing in Hampton and vanquish English regulars in 1775’s Battle of Great Bridge.
On Saturday, a new group bearing that name fought a more numerous (though less deadly) scourge: roadside trash.
The Culpeper Minutemen, a subset of the gun-rights group Culpeper County 2A, mustered about 40 volunteers to tidy up two miles of State Route 229, aka Rixeyville Road.
The Minutemen recently adopted the roadway under the Virginia Department of Transportation’s “Adopt A Highway” program, and invited the public to its group-wide muster on Saturday.
The result was one of the largest volunteer turnouts for a roadside cleanup that VDOT’s Culpeper District staff had seen, participants said. Volunteers were broken into groups of 10 to maintain social-distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group’s leaders said.
It was CC2A’s first trash pickup event; the grassroots advocacy group was formed last year in reaction to gun-control legislation being considered in the Virginia General Assembly.
Among the volunteers were three Republican candidates for Congress: state Del. Nick Freitas and former Pentagon special-operations chief Andrew Knaggs, both seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger to represent Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District; and Thomas Speciale, an Army reservist from Woodbridge who is challenging U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.
“Nick Freitas, Andrew Knaggs and Tom Speciale were there the whole time, rolled up their sleeves and picked up trash with the rest of us,” CC2A founder Patrick Heelen said by email Wednesday. “They were great and really contributed to our efforts.”
CC2A’s outreach also includes COVID-19 response teams, which have delivered food to shut-in and quarantined residents in recent weeks to provide logistical support to local government agencies. On Friday, the teams delivered hundreds of Chick-Fil-A meals to Culpeper County first responders and hospital workers.
The efforts are all about bettering the community and bringing it together, said Heelen and Ken West, head of CC2A’s response teams.
“CC2A was formed in direct response to the very real threats to our constitutionally guaranteed rights posed by the governor and legislative majority in Richmond,” Heelen said. “Those threats should concern all law-abiding citizens, regardless of whether they own guns.”
The group’s focus is on the rule of law and individual rights, he said.
“While we are admittedly and quite obviously advocating for those rights, we also want to do our part to make Culpeper better, safer, stronger and more unified than ever,” Heelen said. “Getting out there and getting our hands dirty by helping others accomplishes that. It’s good for us and it’s good for the community.”
West said CC2A members “appreciate the opportunity to serve.”
The CC2A’s Culpeper Minute Men are not affiliated with the Culpeper Minute Men group descended from Revolutionary War patriots, who are members of the national Sons of the American Revolution.
Any public service should be commended but it is unfortunate that this group appropriated the name Minuteman and thereby created confusion with a historical society, Sons of the American Revolution, which does much to recall us to the sacrifices and patriotism of the American Revolution. See the letter to the editor in this edition of the Star Ex.
