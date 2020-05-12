Grymes Memorial School announces its 2020 graduates. Standing are (left to right) Caroline Keating of Madison County, Kailey Woodcock of Orange County, Larissa Foster of Orange County, Julius Davis of Caroline County, Kurt Elias of Culpeper County and John Huerta of Orange County; sitting are Amanda Dale of Madison County, Madeleine Siebel of Orange County, Will Faulconer of Culpeper County, David Johnson of Culpeper County and Parker Tallman of Madison County.
Grymes, situated on 42 acres in Orange County with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains is a private, coeducational day school offering programs in junior kindergarten through eighth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.