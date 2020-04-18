Recent grants totaling $30,000 will help Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., start a relief fund for downtown businesses, according to a news release from the organization Saturday.
The 501©3 nonprofit that supports the growth and revitalization of Culpeper’s historic commercial district was recently awarded two grants: a $20,000 Small Business Support Relief and Recovery Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development, and a $10,000 grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund.
In addition to grants received, CRI is allocating all donations received from Give Local Piedmont to the newly created COVID-19 Culpeper Downtown Business Relief Grant Program.
Give Local Piedmont is the region’s one-day online giving event, to be held on Tuesday, May 5, hosted by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
Culpeper is a Designated Virginia Main Street Community and CRI is the organization designated by the state and the Town of Culpeper to carry out the Main Street activities.
Current economic conditions during the coronavirus crisis have created unprecedented financial challenges for our small and locally owned businesses, and CRI is making every effort to help them face these challenges, the news release stated, adding that now is the time for our community to rally behind the small, local business owners who make our community a great place to live and work.
“Our locally owned small businesses are what make our community special. These businesses support our community every year and it is time to return the favor,” said CRI Board President Tish Smyth in a statement.
CRI has been coordinating support and resources for businesses located in the Culpeper downtown historic commercial district in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new business relief grant program is part of this effort.
“The grants received from the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation as well as all donations made to CRI during Give Local Piedmont will provide much needed assistance to the heart and soul of our community, Culpeper downtown’s small businesses,” said CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins in the news release.
The goal of the Culpeper Downtown Relief Grant Program is to distribute direct financial support to eligible small businesses located within the CRI downtown footprint to assist with operational costs like rent, utilities, insurance and similar expenses during a time when they are experiencing a reduction in revenue and have limited or no cash flow, the release said.
Grant applications will be available to businesses beginning Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Make a Donation to the Fund
A donation may be made online during Give Local Piedmont on Tuesday May 5th from midnight to midnight at: https://www.givelocalpiedmont.org/organization/CRI-glp.
Gifts may be made by calling the CRI office at 540-825-4416 for credit card donations, or by mailing a check to the Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. office at 127 West Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701.
For more information about Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. visit www.culpeperdowntown.com.
