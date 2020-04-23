Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have sent a letter urging the Trump administration to continue to keep telework policies in place for the federal workforce, according to a news release on Thursday from Northam’s office. More than one-fifth of the nation’s federal workforce lives in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
“While of course any essential employee should continue to report to work, we know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home,” Hogan, Northam, and Bowser wrote in a letter to Michael J. Rigas, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management.
“This is a hard balancing act between ensuring the continuation of critical government functions and ensuring the safety and well-being of employees,” the letter stated. “But we know that the Trump administration can similarly make these appropriate judgments, and we hope the federal telework posture is reflective of our own local operating statuses … We encourage the Administration to help ensure the safety of the federal workforce and our residents as we work together to fight this pandemic,” Hogan, Northam, and Bowser said in the letter. “Failure to do so could lead to a rise in cases and delay our ability to re-open the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.