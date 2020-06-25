In more local news of American business innovation, a downtown gourmet chocolate shop recently started hand scooping creamy gelato imported weekly from Italy.
The new sweet offering comes just in time for a cool, summer treat and hopefully will warm up sales at the Frenchman’s Corner on East Davis Street. It, like many other businesses here and far, is still recovering from the three-month-long COVID-19 downturn.
It’s been a little more than a year since proprietors Edward Hanlin and husband Larry Walters took over at Frenchman’s, a sweet shop specializing in individual, behind-the-glass, luxury pieces of Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate. The past few months have been especially challenging, said Hanlin, who manages the store while Walters works in IT.
“I was just looking numbers the other day and we’re down 40 to 55 percent over the same time period last year,” he said last week. “It’s not something we ever expected, but then again none of us ever expected it,” Hanlin said of the impact of COVID-19.
Frenchman’s Corner will never really recover its losses and won’t hit the sales it did in 2019, he added.
“You can’t compare this year to last year because the situation is so drastically different,” Hanlin said. “We were just working to stay afloat and hope for better days.”
Until then, the local business is expanding its offerings to include a cooler of all-natural, Bindi-brand gelato, a popular frozen dessert of Italian origin. Frenchman’s Corner had offered packaged gelato and other frozen novelties, but customers kept demanding hand-scooped, Hanlin said.
“Gelato means ice cream in Italian, but they make their ice cream differently than we do,” he said. “Gelato is much denser, is mixed slower so there’s not as much air in it as ice cream. Gelato is also made more with whole milk as opposed to cream.”
Flavors will rotate in the cooler as new flavors arrive from Milan with recent offerings to include coffee, strawberry, vanilla, Amarena cherry, salted caramel, pistachio and hazelnut.
They’re also offering sorbetto (sorbet) in Italian lemon and mango varieties. The frozen treats come in a four-once cup for $3.50 or six-ounces for $4.50. A European-style waffle cone is as another option or topped with a piece of Belgian chocolate.
Hanlin said gelato is relatively healthier with 7-14 percent butter fat compared to 17 to 25 percent for American ice cream. With the regular decrease in chocolate sales during the summer months, Hanlin hopes the gelato will help balance that reduction.
Frenchman’s Corner was allowed to stay open during the ongoing government-mandated business restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 because the shop serves food. But times were hard as foot traffic dwindled downtown when restaurant dining rooms closed.
“We were able to control number of customers in our store, but honestly with everybody staying home that was never an issue,” Hanlin said, noting store hours were cut and only recently increased on Friday and Saturday. “After Mother’s Day, it died for like two solid weeks. Our Easter was ok, but it wasn’t great. Mother’s Day was not as robust and I still have customers I haven’t seen in months.”
Hanlin said the past couple of weeks have been better, especially as restaurant dining rooms have reopened, directly correlating to his business.
“People will travel to a restaurant, but they won’t necessarily travel just to come to a certain store,” he said. “Because we have such great restaurants in Culpeper, people are coming here, they know there are some great little stores so they come a little early or for lunch to walk and enjoy the town.”
Hanlin said he’s open to the new town initiative that will soon place “parklets,” tiny parks with seating, on parking spaces downtown. He is also looking forward to the soon-to-be-awarded Culpeper CARES grants for small businesses like his impacted by the pandemic.
“It will help take care of our operating expenses so that whatever sales we do get we can use to purchase product to help keep the shelves full and not have to worry quite so much,” Hanlin said.
He encouraged everyone to come and try the gelato in the meantime. It’s great for after dinner.
“It’s imported, the flavors are pretty intense, everything is all natural and it’s deliciously creamy,” Hanlin said. “If you’ve been to Europe and had gelato over there, there are a lot of people who look for that wherever they can get it here at home.”
Hanlin has had gelato in Italy and Spain. His favorite is the stracciatella, or chocolate chip: “The Italian chocolate chip is so creamy, such good quality chocolate, and it hits your tongue perfectly.”
