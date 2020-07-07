A Gordonsville tanker truck driver died early Monday after his vehicle struck a broken down car on the shoulder and overturned into the woods along I-64 in the city of Hampton.
Michael Tyron Terrell, 60, of Red Hill Road, was driving a 2012 Kenworth tanker truck when it ran off the highway and struck a 2003 Ford Taurus around 2:38 a.m. on July 6.
After impacting the sedan on the shoulder, the tanker truck overturned into a wooded area, entrapping and killing Terrell, according to a news release from Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Chesapeake Division.
Preliminary investigations reveal a male driver and female occupant were traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 when their Taurus became disabled on the right shoulder, west of the Hampton Roads Center Parkway in the city of Hampton. After the truck struck their car, they were taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to extract Terrell’s remains from the tanker truck. During the extraction, a Hampton firefighter was injured and had to be transported from the scene, according to state police.
It took several hours to extract the deceased driver from the cab of the tanker, shutting down and blocking access to the busy stretch of interstate. Investigation of the fatal incident is ongoing.
