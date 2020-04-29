A star-studded global event with a local connection will be livestreamed starting Friday to offer support and inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Creative2, a digital agency with a Fredericksburg hub, has been providing consultation pro bono on the web, livestreaming and hosting requirements for “The Call to Unite” since early March. The event will bring together roughly 200 actors, musicians and public figures including Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, President George W. Bush, Marie Kondo and Questlove.
They’ll provide performances, lessons and conversations meant to help those feeling isolated during the pandemic from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday on its Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and LinkedIn pages, as well as on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Portions of the livestream will also be available on Spotify.
“To be just one of a handful of companies involved, and to be listed as a partner alongside these household name tech giants is certainly a big step for us,” said Eddie Verrilli, Creative2’s senior developer on the project. “The list of people coming together in this movement is really incredible.”
“The Call to Unite” is a presentation by UNITE, a new collaborative led by Tim Shriver and people from all walks of life who are dedicated to creating and supporting projects that address universal challenges.
Creative2 was asked to get involved by Viva Creative, a Rockville, Md., company whose projects include production of the recent National Cherry Blossom Virtual Festival. Creative2 has long had ties to Viva Creative, and created unite.us, the website for “The Call to Unite,” said John Felts, one of the company’s cofounders.
“The Call to Unite” will solicit donations to provide relief to those impacted by COVID-19. Viewers will be able to submit donations directly through the livestream to GiveDirectly, which is helping lower-income people impacted by the pandemic, and Points of Light, which assists organizations and nonprofits on maximizing their relief efforts.
Creative2 will separately begin sponsoring a series of “Flash Give” opportunities next week that will run through the end of June. These will support local Fredericksburg organizations, including the Thurman Brisben Center.
“The plan will be to create a GoFundMe page and match every dollar donated up to $500 for a week,” said Felts. “If the post on our social media page is shared 100 times or more, we will double the donation. We will also encourage local businesses to match donations up to a certain level. We will attach their names to it in our marketing.”
Creative2 has put an announcement about this effort on its website, creative2.com, and posted it to its Facebook page, as well.
“We will be posting more about our efforts to donate to the Thurman Brisben Center on our website and social media by Saturday,” Felts said
