Culpeper County nonprofit groups benefited handsomely from 2020’s Give Local Piedmont campaign, which out-raised 2019’s effort by more than 30 percent, the regional charity recently announced.
Donors gave more than $179,000 to benefit 49 Culpeper-area organizations that help a broad cross-section of people.
The 24-hour fundraising drive, a public charity now in its seventh year, seeks to strengthen communities in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties through philanthropy.
Hosted by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Give Local Piedmont drive raised $1.2 million from 3,742 individual donors, a new record for the event. The contributors made 8,089 donations, surpassing the six previous years, with the same number of nonprofit organizations—177—taking part.
Among the top local recipients of Give Local aid were Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services, $19,146; the Hospice of the Piedmont, $18,943; Culpeper Baptist Church’s Child Development Center, $13,323; The Free Clinic of Culpeper, $13,072; the Museum of Culpeper History, $10,959; WPRZ, Praise Communications Inc, $10,043; Culpeper Young Life, $6,900; Aging Together, $4,796; and Culpeper Renaissance Inc., $4,713.
Pre-event donations totaled $137,900, and the average donation was notably higher this year at $135.61, the foundation said.
“Our nonprofits, the business community and the citizens in our four counties banded together to strengthen the Northern Piedmont region,” Jane Bowling-Wilson, the Warrenton-based foundation’s executive director, said in a statement. “It was exhilarating to see this kind of support as so many lives have been impacted and changed since the COVID-19 crisis.”
As part of the Give Local Piedmont event, the PATH Foundation in Warrenton contributed funding for high school seniors to contribute $100 each to the organization of their choice.
PATH’s high school senior program “is designed to encourage high school seniors to think about giving back to their communities,” PATH Communications Director Amy Petty said.
In previous years, PATH gave $25 per student selection, but the amount was increased this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty in engaging students directly.
In total, 545 students from public and private schools in three counties—Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock—made selections, adding $54,500 to the giving. Fauquier SPCA received the most selections with 63; Fauquier Free Clinic and Special Olympics Virginia Area 27 received the second- and third-most, respectively.
“This year, with the schools out of session, we quickly worked to pivot to an online forum,” Petty said. “However, with the seniors not in school, it was definitely more challenging to have them participate.”
Among the large organizations, the Fauquier Free Clinic received the most individual donations, with 284 unique donors collectively giving $48,438. The Fauquier SPCA received the second most donations, with 206 individuals giving a total of $67,013.
The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League received 201 individual gifts, the most individual donations among “small” organizations, totaling $16,262. The Cold War Museum in Vint Hill came in second in this category; 178 unique donors gave $18,306.
Fauquier Free Clinic and The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League received an additional $1,500 each from NPCF as a “grand prize,” for receiving the most individual donations in their category, and the second-place organizations each received $1,000 in prize money.
The complete list of 2020 grants can be found online at npcf.org, under the Give Local tab.
