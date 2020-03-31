Girls on the Run Piedmont has cancelled all in-person events that had been planned for the spring of 2020, due to the pandemic.
Adapting to restrictions, the regional chapter of the national heath-building program for females in third to eighth grade is also planning a virtual 5K. The group is also encouraging social distanced physical activity to relieve stress in troubled times.
Girls on the Run Piedmont was at the halfway point in its spring programming when the spread of the coronavirus started, according to recent correspondence from Kathy Butler, executive director of the youth nonprofit serving girls in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
The organization has since acted to ensure it can still impact the lives of its participants positively through Girls on the Run at Home. These modified lessons are being sent home and can be completed as family.
A private Facebook page for spring program girls, coaches and families is also being launched as a discussion forum for lessons from the At Home programming, Butler said.
“We would like to encourage you to practice physical distancing not 'social distancing.' What does this mean? This means not going to grandma's house, but setting up a FaceTime or a Zoom session with her,” she said.
Creativity is crucial at the moment in maintaining mental health and fostering healthy relationships.
“However, in the current situation we need to do it safely. Our girls were torn from their friends, schools and coaches with little to no warning. They may be scared, anxious, confused and even angry about this situation,” Butler said.
“Encourage your girls to talk about their feelings and work together with them to brainstorm ideas to keep them connected to their friends and work on relieving the stress they are feeling.”
Along those lines, Girls on the Run Piedmont will ends its spring season with a virtual 5K, supporting each other online and on social media while walking or running outside with physical distance from others. Details are to be announced.
“Physical activity is a very important skill to continue to practice for stress relief and a healthy body,” Butler said.
She said their small nonprofit has been strongly impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Still, Girls on the Run Piedmont, continues to work behind the scenes “to continue our mission to ensure that our girls are joyful, healthy and confident," Butler said.
