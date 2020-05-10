In our COVID-19 world, the drop in cars on the roads has been replaced somewhat by more people walking and riding bikes.
Forget the fact that it took a pandemic to get people off the couch and outside. That’s predictable human nature. At least people are out making good use of their time.
But, as with everything in our world, with the good there is a chance for something bad to arise, and vice versa.
In this case, it’s the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.
According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, 857 bicyclists died nationwide in traffic crashes with vehicles in 2018, up more than 6 percent compared with 2017. In 2008, 718 bicyclists were killed in accidents.
So far this year there have been 108 bike crashes in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. One bicyclist died and 133 suffered injuries. During the same period last year, there were 165 such crashes, with three bicyclists dying and 185 suffering injuries.
These figures certainly are skewed by the virus impact on car traffic, which has plummeted since the governor issued his stay-at-home order in March.
The NHTSA noted that most deadly bike crashes happen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in urban areas.
More than 6,200 pedestrians died in vehicle crashes nationwide in 2018, according to the NHTSA, the most since 1990 and a 3 percent increase from 2017. In 2008, there were 4,414 pedestrian deaths.
So far this year in Virginia, there have been 437 incidents involving pedestrians, with 33 deaths and 507 injuries. During the same period last year, 575 pedestrians were struck by vehicles in Virginia, with 47 deaths and 665 injuries.
The numbers for crashes involving pedestrian and bicycles increased slightly between 2018 and 2019.
Stafford Courthouse Road project completedDrivers have been using the new Interstate 95 interchange at Stafford County’s Courthouse Road (State Route 630) and the widened section of that road since December while finishing work continued. That work is now complete, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported Friday.
The completed $195 million project included the new diverging diamond interchange, a widened Courthouse Road, realigned intersections, new traffic signals, expanded commuter lots and sidewalks. The parking lots and sidewalks were that final facets of the project.
“We are very pleased with the level of safety and convenience this new intersection has brought to our motorists,” Stafford Supervisor Meg Bohmke said in a VDOT news release.
That area handles a lot of traffic under normal circumstances, with about 136,000 vehicles passing through the area on the interstate daily and another 16,000 vehicle trips on Courthouse Road, according to VDOT.
