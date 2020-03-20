Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, 105-mile-long Skyline Drive remains open as well as all trail and restrooms in Shenandoah National Park, which spans 196,000 acres.
That is the latest from the nearby national park, according to a post on Friday afternoon. Admission is free as the Department of Interior has temporarily suspended fee collection at National Park Sites.
Park rangers and emergency services personnel remain on duty to protect visitors and park resources. The park urged visitors to make wise decisions about park activities so as to not put personnel at risk and to also maintain social distancing.
All other Shenandoah National Park facilities, including visitor centers, remained closed as of Thursday, some because of CDC recommendations and some because they have not yet opened for the season.
Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore will open as scheduled March 26. Big Meadows Wayside will open as scheduled March 27 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) , but there will not be any prepared food for sale. The dining room portion of the wayside will be closed. Facility operators will actively manage the visitor flow into the wayside to limit groups larger than 10.
The opening of Lewis Mountain is delayed until April 9 and Big Meadows Campgrounds until April 10. Swift Run Entrance Station will not be open, but can still be used a park entry point.
For the duration of the emergency, passport stamps will not be available. Only the official park brochure will be available at the entrance stations while daily supplies last.
Hiking maps will be not available though many trails have trailhead signs with maps and hiking directions. Before arriving, as there is little to no internet service in the park, visitors are encouraged to download online maps at https://www.nps.gov/s…/planyourvisit/downloadable-guides.htm
Jr. Ranger books can be downloaded at https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/kidsyouth/beajuniorranger.htmv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.