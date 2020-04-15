Germanna Community College has launched an effort to help students more easily tap social, financial and legal services.
“Single Stop” appointments, offered virtually as part of Germanna’s response to Virginia’s COVID-19 crisis, link students and their families to help that may alleviate financial and personal obstacles that would prevent them from graduating, the college said Wednesday in a statement.
“We love our students and understand that many of them face substantial challenges as they better their and their loved ones’ futures,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said.
Combining consulting, training and technology, the college’s Single Stop team tells students which federal, state and local benefits they can receive and guides them through the process of applying for them.
Last week, when the program began, 16 Germanna students scheduled appointments to get help with food, housing, child care, emergency aid and more.
One student and her family, who had always been able to support themselves, needed help after all the family members were laid off by coronavirus closures, the college said.
“The student and her mother had never applied for assistance before, and were afraid that they would not be eligible for help,” said Germanna’s Taylor Landrie, a Care Program specialist at the college.
Using Single Stop screening and having an appointment with Single Stop-trained staff at Germanna helped the student and her mother apply for food assistance, Landrie said. The family also learned about other resources that will help the student stay in school and her family stay afloat while they look for new jobs.
“In another case, a mom of two was desperately trying to juggle bills and the cost of food while serving as a caretaker, not just for her kids, but also for elderly family members,” Landrie said. “This student needed help finding resources immediately to feed her family while waiting to find out if she was eligible for unemployment and SNAP.”
Being able to learn about community food resources was “a huge relief for her and let her feel like she could breathe for the first time in weeks,” she said.
Because of resources recommended in her Single Stop appointment, the student is able to feed her kids and the rest of her family, Landrie said.
“Our staff in Student Services are committed to working with students to remove external barriers that may impede their academic success,” said Dr. Tiffany Ray, Germanna’s vice president of student services. “This allows us to help students stay on the fastest path toward graduation.”
Now, Germanna is offering all of its classes and services online. Once the pandemic is past, Single Stop appointments will continue to be available onsite at all brick-and-mortar Germanna locations through Student Services.
To learn more about Single Stop and other support for Germanna students, visit germanna.singlestoptechnologies.com.
Nationally, Single Stop—a nonprofit group based in Philadelphia—provides access to a nearly $1 trillion safety net and services from nearly 1 million nonprofit groups, connecting people to resources to attain a higher education, good jobs and financial self-sufficiency.
Since 2007, Single Stop has linked 1.7 million households in eight states to $5 billion of resources and services.
Single Stop provides community groups, colleges and four-year universities with training, evaluation, program support, change-management consulting, and proprietary technology. Its tools help provide low-income families with wraparound services that include benefits screening, application assistance, case management, tax preparation, and legal and financial counseling.
Learn more at www.singlestopusa.org.
Germanna educates about 13,000 students, serving Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.
