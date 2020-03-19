Germanna Community College will begin functioning remotely starting March 30 and continuing at least until May 15.
Faculty and staff are being asked to telework and student learning and support services will also continue to occur remotely.
The college has also announced that summer semester classes will be offered online only.
President Janet Gullickson announced the decision in a letter to faculty and staff Wednesday evening.
“The coronavirus and its foot soldier, COVID-19, are causing us to fight battles without plans,” she wrote. “Nevertheless, we must continue trying to do the right thing for employees, students and the communities we serve.”
Beginning March 30, all campus operations, except for limited services such as campus police and facilities maintenance, will be conducted remotely, she said.
“Full- and part-time employees may be assigned professional development duties as part of their remote work,” Gullickson wrote in her letter.
Additionally, the Virginia Community College System has cancelled May commencement exercises for all 23 institutions in the system.
Instead, Germanna will hold two commencement ceremonies in December, one for those who graduate at the end of the current semester and the second for those who graduate this fall.
In an interview, Gullickson said that doesn’t mean students who complete their degree or certificate coursework this semester will not have graduated.
“The commencement is just the party,” she said. “People who complete their degrees are graduates.”
Gullickson said registration for Germanna’s fall semester will open April 1.
“We are ready,” she said.
Germanna also canceled all campus events until May 15, including its annual Scholarship Monte Carlo Night in Culpeper County. The popular fundraiser has been held every April for the past 25 years.
Last year’s 25th Monte Carlo Night at the college’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper raised a record $700,000 for local students, well exceeding the event’s $500,000 goal and more than doubling its previous record.
Participants’ contributions during the black-tie affair benefit the Germanna Guarantee Program, which enables students who are experiencing financial hardships to stay in school as part of the Germanna Community College Educational Foundation Scholarship.
Germanna will try to make up for the lack of Monte Carlo Night by reaching out to the community with fundraising appeals, a spokesman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.