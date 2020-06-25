Historian Bob O’Connor could not believe the Geico ad was still on the radio, but there it was. The spot hawking homeowners insurance featured a woman talking about building a fort of pillows in her house, an innocuous description until she glibly dubbed it “Fort Pillow.”
The Civil War expert was appalled, especially when Black Lives Matter had become a major movement.
In 1864, he said, Confederate troops massacred about 300 Union soldiers, most of them black, after they had lifted their hands in surrender at Fort Pillow outside of Memphis, Tenn.
O’Connor said the attack was led by Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest—who went on to become the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan—and was motivated by the Confederate’s outrage that the North had enlisted black soldiers.
Geico, which operates a call center on U.S. 17 in Stafford County, has a reputation for catchy commercials and radio ads, and usually posts them on its website.
The 30-second ad, “Pillow Soft Fortress,” notes that “home is more than just a place. Home is where you build a giant pillow fort in your living room.” If asked to explain the pillow fort, the narrator recommends, say it’s for your dog, making it the opening salvo in a “web of lies that’s almost as intricate as the crown molding in Fort Pillow.”
O’Connor said he first heard the ad in February on WTEM 980, a sports radio station in the Washington region. “It was Black History Month, so it kind of ticked me off,” he said. “The average person wouldn’t know that it had racist implications, but I certainly do.”
Neither Geico nor WTEM 980 responded to requests for comment. But “Pillow Soft Fortress” disappeared from Geico’s website late Monday, after The Washington Post requested comment.
Later that evening, the ad’s writer, Molly Burke with The Martin Agency based in Richmond, Va., said it was no longer being aired. It’s unclear whether Geico pulled the commercial from partner stations.
“When I originally wrote the spot a couple years ago, it was focused on the pure joy of kids (coughor adults) and their pillow forts,” Burke told The Post via email. “Had we known about the historical event you’re referencing, we would have tweaked the spot to not include it.”
O’Connor said he sent emails to Geico’s marketing team and the radio station to complain without receiving a response. When he heard the ad again on Monday morning, he contacted the Post. To continue running the commercial “shows their tone deafness to the issues at hand,” he emailed the Post. “SHAME ON THEM.”
He said it was particularly troubling to hear the ad right after a radio host talked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the wave of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.
The May 25 incident brought a national reckoning about race, equality and police brutality, and heightened pressure on corporations to look at issues such as institutionalized bias and cultural sensitivity in brand logos, hiring and promotion.
It also comes amid heightened scrutiny of Confederate symbols. Forrest is one of the most controversial figures of the era because of his roles at Fort Pillow and with the KKK, which used violence and intimidation to subvert Reconstruction policies and newly freed slaves. In 2018, a high-ranking Department of Veterans Affairs official was forced to remove a painting of Forrest from his office.
As the public reckons with street names, schools and buildings, brands are running into similar issues as many professionals in marketing and advertising don’t recognize the historical contexts behind names and images, said Judy Davis, an Eastern Michigan University professor who studies racism and marketing.
“In the past, the development of this type of imagery and naming was intentional—it was intended to foster and maintain cultural superiority,” Davis said in an email. “But today, however, a lot of brand names and symbols are based on ignorance of what these names and cultural symbols mean to African-Americans and other people of color. This lack of knowledge is problematic.”Fort Pillow’s history isn’t a forgotten one, especially among Civil War historians such as O’Connor, who’s written four books about the lives of black soldiers, and Robert Ford, who relives that history as a reenactor.
Ford, who is also the president of the Civil War Round Table in Baltimore, said he was “appalled” by the Geico ad. “Remember Fort Pillow” was a battle cry for black soldiers for the rest of the war, he said.
“For those who are unaware, it’s kind of like if you put it in the context of today,” he said. “A lot of people weren’t aware that the advertising character of Aunt Jemima was an affront to black people, and we’ve lived with that all our lives.”
Quaker dropped the Aunt Jemima image and name from its pancake and syrup products last week after years of criticism about racial stereotypes. Other corporations have felt the backlash after running insensitive or racist ads. In May, Volkswagen apologized for a commercial depicting large white hands dragging a black man in the street and letters briefly flashing the German n-word. Last year, Gucci apologized for a blackface sweater.
When such situations reach public discussion, critics often question who was seated at the table when the advertisement or product was made. In June, more than 600 black agency professionals signed a letter calling for the advertisement industry to take measurable steps in prioritizing black voices in leadership and the creative process, sparking public disclosures from ad agencies of diversity data. One of the steps listed in the letter called on agencies to “establish a diversity review panel to stem the spread of stereotypes in creative work and ensure offensive or culturally insensitive work is never published.”
Gregory Smithers, a Virginia Commonwealth University historian and a co-author of “Racism in American Popular Media: From Aunt Jemima to the Frito Bandito,” called the ad “clumsy and insensitive,” and said it could’ve been prevented with background research.
“While a lot—maybe most—white listeners will hear a quirky ad and not think anything of it, for Black Americans it may well trigger some very distressing emotions,” Smithers said in an email. “That’s the power of advertising—it encodes cultural and historical narratives in subtle ways that allow advertisers to claim plausible deniability when it comes to offensive or insensitive content.”
Ford said Geico has a responsibility to teach others about the history behind the phrase Fort Pillow.
“Withdraw it and admit their ignorance and apologize, number one,” he said when asked how Geico should respond. “And number two, do something proactive to help educate folk about Fort Pillow and other atrocities that occurred.”
