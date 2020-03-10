Gasoline prices dipped below the $2 mark Monday at stations across the Fredericksburg area and an expert says motorists can expect them to continue to fall.
Numerous local stations were selling gas for $1.99 or less on Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com. The site listed the Murphy and Sheetz stations on State Route 3 in southern Stafford County as offering the cheapest regular gas at $1.88 a gallon Monday afternoon. The 7–Eleven on Lafayette Boulevard was listed at $1.91 a gallon.
The lowest price for gas in the state on Monday was $1.71, at a Sam’s Club in Danville, according to GasBuddy, which tracks the fuel industry and offers real-time gas prices.
On Monday, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Virginia was $2.19, the cheapest it has been on that date in four years, according to a news release from GasBuddy. On March 9, 2016, the average cost for gas in the state was $1.60 a gallon.
The cost for a gallon of gas in Virginia has dropped 3.9 cents in the past week and is 10.8 cents lower than the same time a year ago. The national average gas price is $2.36, more than 12 cents cheaper than a year ago, GasBuddy reported.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in the release that the past week has been “unprecedented” for the fuel industry. He cited tensions between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, which he said led to a 20 percent drop in oil prices Sunday.
DeHaan also cited the U.S.-Iran tensions, which sparked earlier this year, and coronavirus fears as other factors behind the plummeting gas prices.
“For motorists,” he said, “I urge them to be in absolutely no hurry to fill up as gas prices will drop in nearly every nook and cranny of the country, from the smallest cities to the largest metros, at a time of year that prices are usually rising, we’ll see anything but that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.