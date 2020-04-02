Gary Deal was taken aback by what he witnessed while passing by Floyd T. Binns Middle School last weekend.
Out for a Sunday stroll, Deal’s eyes got big when he saw a large group of people playing basketball on the courts across from the school.
“I happened by [Binns] and there were 15-20 people playing,” he said. “I was alarmed that they weren’t taking social distancing seriously with the COVID-19 pandemic we’re currently going through.”
Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, wasted no time in taking action. He made a pair of phone calls immediately – one to alert County Administrator John Egertson and another to stir Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Hardy.
On Monday, Hardy went about taking down the rims at the courts by Binns. County and town officials also closed all park-related facilities that are typically open for groups, including the courts at Yowell Meadow Park.
All trails remain open for residents in need of fresh air and non-contact exercise.
The actions of Deal and Co. come at a time where the number of coronavirus cases and deaths has continued to surge both locally and nationally.
As of noon Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,706 positive cases from across the state, with 41 deaths resulting from those. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Heath District, which is comprised of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Orange counties, reported 21 cases and one death – a woman in her 80s who also suffered from chronic health conditions.
Culpeper currently has six cases.
Nationally, USA Today reported that more than 1,000 people died of the virus on Wednesday alone. The U.S. was sitting at more than 236,000 cases as of Thursday, which is nearly one fourth of the approximately 1 million worldwide.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive stay-at-home order on Monday that will last at least until June 10, urging residents to leave their homes only for essential tasks such as grocery shopping or to check in on family members.
“Our Culpeper citizens must take this [pandemic] seriously and follow the health directives that are in place,” Deal said. “They must follow Governor Northam’s executive stay-at-home order. Everyone must understand that, right now, our actions are impacting public health and safety.”
Hardy emphasized that sports and recreation take a backseat to the current crisis.
“What I’ve been trying to tell people is that we’re looking at the health aspect of things,” he said. “That takes precedence over everything else. People need to stay at home unless they absolutely have to leave to perform an essential task.”
A huge basketball fan and advocate of youth sports, Deal admitted that he’s just as affected by this situation as everyone else.
“I’m usually championing basketball, because I coach and offer a yearly youth clinic through parks and rec,” he said. “It’s tough, but this is not the time for bringing a large group together for basketball or any other activity. We all need to work together to get through this, and that means being smart, vigilant and staying informed.”
