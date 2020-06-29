The newly chosen Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Virginia, Daniel Gade, has challenged incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner to five debates.
Last week, prior to the June 23 statewide GOP primary that overwhelming selected Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Warner challenged the chosen nominee to three debates prior to the Nov. 3 General Election.
Gade requested the debates will held across Virginia including Southwest, Tidewater, Richmond, Southside, and Northern VA.
“Virginians deserve to hear the difference between Mark Warner’s do-nothing career and a fighter who can actually get things done in the Senate for Virginians,” he said in a statement on Monday. “I am thrilled to challenge Warner to these 5 debates that will cover real issues such as affordable healthcare, quality education, well-paying jobs, individual liberty and much more. As a warfighter and a professor, I look forward to debating Warner on the battlefield of ideas.”
The campaigns are in negotiations on details.
Gade was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts in his more than 25-year military career. He is West Point graduate and professor and resides in Alexandria with his wife, Wendy, and their three children.
In Culpeper County, Gade earned 64 percent of the vote on Primary Day against two GOP opponents.
“Everybody in Virginia deserves to see their senate candidates duking it out on stage,” he said in a post Monday. “I spent some time in combat, I’m a war fighter ready to fight in the policy stage just like I did in the battlefield.”
Gade said he would debate Warner anytime, anywhere and as many times as he possibly can.
