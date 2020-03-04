A local tree worker recently came to the rescue of a cat stuck in a tree in the cold for days, creating a feeling of goodwill and warmth among neighbors and animal lovers.
Patrick Yowell, of Madison County, was on the job this past Sunday when he got word through his wife of a feline stranded 50 feet up in a tree in the Culpeper Commons neighborhood.
“I was a couple of minutes away so I went over there, threw up a rope and climbed up to get it out,” he said. “I just care about animals and helping people out. Pets are people’s life so I wanted to help bring it down.”
Getting the black-and-white kitten back on the ground required a team effort.
The call for assistance originated with Culpeper Commons’ resident Alicia Hunter, whose mother first heard the cat crying last Friday night.
“We couldn’t sleep it was yowling so much and because that could be somebody’s pet. We wanted to get help for it,” she said.
Hunter called the local fire department, which declined to respond due to the need to be available for human emergencies. A coworker then told her about the Forgotten Felines of Culpeper, a nonprofit rescue with a motto of, “Rescuing the abandoned and forgotten, with no cat left behind.”
Hunter reached Forgotten Felines President and Founder Lynn DeFazio, who sprang into action. Using the power of social media, she put out a call for assistance on the organization’s Facebook page.
“It had been up there for three days with no water, it was windy and the temperatures were below freezing,” DeFazio said.
Shortly thereafter, she was in contact with Yowell’s wife, who gave her husband the address to the scene of the stranded feline. DeFazio made her way to the apartment complex and minutes later, Patrick Yowell arrived.
“He got out his harness, sent up the rope and got the kitten,” DeFazio said. “He made it look so easy.”
The cat cried the whole way down as it was carried to safety before quieting down as it was placed in a waiting carrier, given food and water.
“Patrick is our hero,” DeFazio said, noting they put his photo as cover on the Forgotten Felines Facebook page. “He had command of the situation the whole time and a heart to help the kitten.”
Most people could care less about a stranded cat, she added.
“A lot of people don’t think saving a kitten is important, but he did and we do. Patrick is awesome,” DeFazio said.
Yowell, with assistance on the ground from his cousin, Jeff Taylor, prepared to climb the tree, possibly with a blanket to better contain the cat. Learning the cat had been stuck four stories up since Friday, the International Society of Arboriculture-certified professional determined the animal was likely lacking in energy to attack him.
“So I just went up there talking to it, ‘here, kitty, kitty, here,’ so it wouldn’t get scared,” Yowell said. “It came down pretty easily, dug his claws in my arm to hold on as tight as it could so it wouldn’t fall.”
Back on solid ground, Alicia Hunter came up with a name for the rescued critter.
“Skyler—because he was high in the sky,” she said.
An unneutered juvenile male around eight to 10 months old, Skyler is now in the capable hands of Forgotten Felines. DeFazio said the cat was not reported missing to the shelter and appears to be a stray. Her group will wait seven days before Skyler is neutered, tested and ready to adopt out.
“I get the feeling this guy enjoys the adventure,” DeFazio said. “He acts as though nothing happened at all. Super friendly and purring.”
Culpeper resident Brenda Growden applauded the human interest story, noting Forgotten Felines was recently named “best nonprofit” in the Star-Exponent’s Best of Your Hometown 2020.
“My husband, Art, and I volunteer for them because they are a group that never, ever says no when a cat in need is brought to their attention,” Growden said.
Alicia Hunter wishes there were more people like the cat rescuer.
“He was amazing, he did not hesitate, he was on the scene right away,” she said. “He was willing to go and help—it’s the kind, human thing to do. We should all follow that example—to help somebody in need.”
For information, see forgottenfelinesculpeper.org and at Forgotten Felines of Culpeper on Facebook, where a video of the rescue is posted. In addition to testing all of its rescue cats for feline AIDS, leukemia and heartworm, the nonprofit microchips its cats and fosters them all in loving homes prior to adoption. Donations can be mailed to Forgotten Felines of Culpeper P.O. Box 342 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
The group will host its 3rd Annual Crafts Meow fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 4 at Culpeper Christian School. There will be food, crafts, face painting, raffles and the chance to explore cat adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.