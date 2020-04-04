In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a combined volunteer team of Kid Central and Culpeper Human Services staff formed Critical Infrastructure Childcare at Farmington Elementary School, according to a recent post on social media.
This team quickly mobilized during the first week of school closures to provide childcare services for Culpeper Hospital staff, first-responders, law enforcement and other critical personnel. The group is working hard to provide safe and necessary care for Culpeper’s youngest citizens.
In the first few weeks serving in this vital role, Kid Central saw local businesses pitch in to help them in a big way. Belmont Farm Distillery dropped off 10 gallons of hand sanitizer and then the Ole Country Store and Bakery committed to providing lunches for staff.
Each five-gallon bucket of hand sanitizer cost $250 and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation paid for it with a COVID-19 emergency grant. Human Services and Kid Central each received $500 worth of hand sanitizer for keeping sterilized and free of coronavirus germs.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation also granted up to $1,000 to purchase games and toys for the children of first responders at the Farmington site. Human Services gave a big thanks to Shari Landry, the foundation’s president and its partners.
“We are extremely grateful for these kind and generous gifts,” a Kid Central Facebook post stated. “We can overcome this adversary and we want all our children and families to know that we can’t wait for things to get back to normal. Stay safe, wash those hands and know that you are all in our thoughts and heart.”
