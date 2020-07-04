Jessi and Davis Bradshaw have stayed close to their King George County home since March—only going out for groceries, takeout food or exercise at local parks—and plan to continue those habits as long as the uncertainty of COVID-19 looms.
“We won’t be doing any large group activities until there is a working vaccine,” she said. “No fairs, no in-person protests, no dine-in restaurants, no mall, no concerts. The virus is still out there and just as infectious as it ever was.”
Stephen Parker of Caroline County, who recently returned from a working vacation to Arizona—where virus cases are surging—is of the opposite mind.
“I am taking precautions, but I will tell you that I’m not afraid to go out,” he said, adding he believes government restrictions have gone too far. “I think it should be up to business owners [to decide] whether they are going to be open or not, but to mandate closure seems very irresponsible. At the end of the day, I’m not sure that we’re going to be able to survive the economic crush if we continue to allow a virus to basically stop all commerce.”
The differing points of view, not to mention the politicized debate about masks, have become as much a part of the conversation about the global pandemic as daily reports about death tolls. The virus has claimed more 521,000 lives worldwide.
More than 132,000 of those deaths have been in the United States, and the death toll includes 1,849 in Virginia and 44 in the Rappahannock Area Health District which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Elsewhere in the region, there have been 11 deaths in Culpeper County; seven in Fauquier County; three in Orange County; and two in Westmoreland County.
Local residents, who were told in March to stay home unless they were essential workers, have lived through four long months of quarantine. Virginia gradually lessened its restrictions and entered the third phase of reopening last week, but whether that signals a return to normalcy depends on a person’s perspective.
“Although no one in my direct family has been infected by COVID, our lives have been affected dramatically,” said Debbie Larsen, who lives in Culpeper County.
She’s 65 and has diabetes and high blood pressure. Her granddaughter was born in late March, and Larsen saw the baby for two hours when her parents brought her home from the hospital. That’s the only time the grandma has seen the new baby.
Her 90-year-old mother entered Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in early April after suffering a perforated ulcer. Larsen said she’s grateful for the care her mother received—and that her seven-week stay ended before COVID-19 entered the building, infecting 103 residents and staff members. To date, 18 elderly residents have died there.
Larsen says her kitchen counter looks like a doctor’s office. She has disposable masks and gloves, antibacterial wipes and Lysol, an oxygen meter, blood pressure cuff and thermometer. She gets groceries once a week after placing her order online.
“No more running out to pick up that one item I may have forgotten,” Larsen said.
No more shopping with her sisters, either, or gathering for birthday celebrations. The trip to Denmark this fall, to see her husband’s family, is off.
“This pandemic is scary,” she said. “It scares me to read that people think it is not real. I never in my life thought I would see people in our country wearing PPE [personal protective equipment]. Not sure I even knew what PPE was before this.”
Compare that reaction to Jeff Bueche, a member of the King George County Board of Supervisors who regularly emphasizes that while the disease is deadly to a small portion of the population, 99 percent of people in his county who had it recovered.
He said he looks forward “to a return to normal as what we have now is anything but.” Bueche still hangs out with friends, grills on the weekends, takes road trips and goes “up to neighbors for a cold beverage most afternoons.”
“We can live with this virus, just as we have with so many before and most likely yet to come,” he said. “We can’t live in a bubble, and society can’t come to a halt.”
‘All good news’
Meanwhile, health officials are cautiously optimistic. While virus cases are surging in Arizona and California, Florida and Texas, new cases in the local health district are half of what they were a month ago, said Dr. Donald Stern, acting district director.
Even as testing has expanded and the local health district is offering more free testing in local communities, the rate of people testing positive for the virus hovered around 4 percent last week—its lowest level since the crisis began. In May, the positivity rate was 15 percent locally.
In addition, the number of people hospitalized locally has remained stable.
“All good news,” Stern said. “The community has fared as well as could be expected being this close to Northern Virginia. Though we worked with a mind on preventing outbreaks in [long-term care facilities], COVID-19 takes its course and if residents get infected, they are the most vulnerable to the severe disease and the consequences are disheartening.”
Before the Carriage Hill outbreak, “the mortality rate had been exceptionally low for the number of patients we’ve cared for,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, medical director at Mary Washington Healthcare.
Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital have treated the bulk of COVID-19 patients, averaging 20 to 25 patients a week, Newman said. Virus cases in the two hospitals peaked around Easter, when there were about 30 people hospitalized, he added.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 population has varied on a daily basis from none to the teens, said CEO David McKnight.
“It really has ebbed and flowed. That’s why we want to continue to be cautious,” McKnight said. “I just don’t want to get too confident because the minute you do it can pop right back up again. We’ve seen that in other places.”
As of Thursday, 225 people in the local health district had had COVID-19 symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. That means more than nine of every 10 local people with confirmed cases of the virus didn’t require hospital care.
As for the local death rate, less than 2 percent of those with confirmed cases died, and 33 of the 44 deaths involved those age 70 and over.
Still, there’s “a lot of variability” to this disease, Newman said.
“We’ve seen a 20-year-old come down with a very serious illness,” he said.
‘Ride it out’
Newman believes the local area, and its hospital systems, haven’t been overwhelmed with virus cases because people have maintained their distance, practiced good handwashing and worn masks. He believes that must continue, going forward, and that people need to avoid large inside gatherings at parties, restaurants and bars or outside during sporting events.
“As soon as we drop down our guard, we’re going to see cases go up,” he said. “Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even outdoors, if people are tightly packed together, that can cause a real significant situation.”
Stern suggested that people “ride it out, be patient and continue to practice good hygiene” and other pandemic precautions. Because the virus is endemic, or here to stay, communities have to learn to live with it until there’s a vaccine, either later this year or early 2021, he said.
Like others, Stern, who came out of retirement to lead the local health district, looks forward to the day when COVID fears are gone.
“When all this is over, following the largest vaccine campaign any of us have ever seen,” he wrote, “I am opening that case of Corona on my office shelf and inviting all for a thanksgiving celebration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.