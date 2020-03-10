A free summit detailing resources for area veterans will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 26 inside the new terminal of Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, 1533 Iris Trail in Midland.
A representative from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will speak about, “Pension, Survivor’s Pension, Aid & Attendance,” at this second annual event. Other topics will include qualifications, benefits and updates on the application process.
Last year’s summit attracted a wide turnout from Culpeper-area veterans and their families, confirming the value of a recurring program, according to a news release from Aging Together. This year, AARP-VA will honor and recognize Vietnam veterans and their caregivers.
“I work with veterans on a regular basis and in doing so quickly realized that there are gaps in benefit education and information,” said Liesa Dodson, of Grace Retirement Village in Stanardsville.
She is a volunteer member of the Aging Together team in Culpeper and helped organize the summit: “When assistance is needed, it can be very overwhelming and veterans are often given misinformation and find themselves calling multiple numbers, while never really getting resolution to their questions,” Dodson said.
A specialist from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will there at the upcoming event in Warrenton to answer any questions and provide correct contact information. Resource tables will also help to alleviate confusion and provide valuable assistance.
Lunch will be provided at this free program of Aging Together and its partners. RSVP 540/829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org. For information, see www.agingtrogether.org.
The mission of Aging Together is to connect people to communities and resources to improve quality of life as we age. Aging Together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.