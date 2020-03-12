All Library of Congress facilities closed to the public Thursday, as of 5 p.m., and will remain so until April 1, out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the closure, all Library-sponsored public programs are postponed or cancelled. This includes the weekly movie screenings in the LOC National Audio Visual Conservation Center Packard Campus Theater on Mount Pony in Culpeper.
Library employees, contractors, authorized visitors and other credentialed Capitol Hill staff will continue to have access to the buildings, according to an LOC news release. Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs originally scheduled during the closure period. Regular public updates on the operating status of Library facilities will be provided.
The Library has increased cleaning of restrooms, public spaces and elevator lobbies, and has installed additional hand sanitizer stations.
The public can still access many Library resources through LOC.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov. Contact the U.S. Copyright Office at copyright.gov or 202/707-3000.
