Fredericksburg removed its controversial slave auction block early Friday morning in preparation for its display at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
The weathered stone at the corner of William and Charles streets had been slated to be dug up and moved since last December. This was delayed by two unsuccessful lawsuits to keep the auction block in its historic location, and then concerns about city staff tackling the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auction block, with its painful history, became a focus of some of protesters who were downtown over the last few days seeking an end to police violence against African Americans. It served as a way stop along processions, with some protesters standing on top of the stone.
“ ‘Move the block!’ became a chant of those protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The block was spray-painted with graffiti twice over the course of the days of protest,” according to the news release.
“The graffiti and all that had an impact on the decision [to remove the stone Friday], but I’d say, most importantly, we’re making good on direction City Council gave to me late last year,” said City Manager Tim Baroody.
He said not only are COVID-19 restrictions being eased as Fredericksburg and the rest of the state enter Phase II of the state’s reopening plan, but he also had all the information he needed to give the go-ahead for the project Thursday evening. Work started at 5 a.m. because there would be little pedestrian or commercial traffic.
“It’s a safe time to start,” Baroody said. “We thought it made the most sense.”
City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr., who raised the topic of removing the auction block at a council meeting nearly three years ago, was ecstatic it was finally gone from its location in front of the Knoxanna Building downtown.
“It’s a huge thing. This is a long time coming, and for once there was a stance that wouldn’t be denied,” he said Friday. “As the only black man on City Council, this shows the importance of having a voice in your elected body.”
Council conducted a survey, a public forum and nearly a year of communitywide discussions assisted by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience before voting to remove the block last June.
“From the beginning to the end, I never thought that we would have another black man murdered that sparked events all over the United States that would end up locally at our slave block,” Frye said. “It shows the pain of how people felt about the block, with the graffiti and all.”
The city worked with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and Dovetail Cultural Resources Group, a Spotsylvania County cultural resources management firm, on a plan to safely excavate and move the auction block.
City staff used stabilizing straps, weights and mechanical equipment to lift the roughly 800-pound stone, which had been wrapped in a protective cover, onto a custom-designed pallet. It was moved temporarily to a city shop for cleaning, and will then be loaned to the Fredericksburg Area Museum for display when it reopens in August.
Kerri Barile, Dovetail’s president, said she hopped into the hole left when the stone was removed Friday to document what the base of the block looked like and remove the bricks.
“We kept the brick base,” she said. “We’ll clean that up and it will go to the museum for interpretation.”
Barile added that the issue of whether or not to keep the protesters’ graffiti is still being discussed.
City staff refilled the hole Friday morning and installed a temporary sign similar to the other historic markers downtown. It has information Dovetail provided about the block and where to get more details.
A long-term temporary sign will be installed once sidewalk repairs are finished. It will include more historic context until permanent interpretation of the site can be designed, said Kate Schwartz, the city’s historic resources planner.
The city’s Memorials Advisory Commission has a committee that’s working on a meaningful permanent marker that would acknowledge the pain the block symbolizes, said Nancy Moore, who chairs the commission.
“We’re not artists, but we have a lot of ideas. The thought was that we would have a professional company take our ideas and come up with a proposal that City Council would have to approve and then pay for,” she said. “A lot of people really liked the idea of footprints of a slave family heading to the block.”
For years, the only marker was a brass plaque identifying it as “Fredericksburg’s principal auction site in pre-Civil War days for slaves and property.”
Jed Robyn, co-owner of Freedom Society Tea and Gifts on Caroline Street, said that he’s among a number of others have been praying twice a day that the block would removed. He drove over to the corner where it had stood since the 1840s, and joined others to give thanks to God that their prayers had finally been answered.
“It’s removed but not forgotten. I’m glad that it’s going to be in a museum,” he said. “We have to learn from the injustices of the past and never forget what’s happened in our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.