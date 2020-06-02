As they have for the past three days, protesters marched the streets of downtown Fredericksburg Tuesday, demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd.
But this time, officers of the Fredericksburg City police department walked along with them, joining them in chants of “Black lives matter!” and “No justice, no peace!” and raising their fists silently in a minute of quiet to honor Floyd and the other black men and women who died by police hands.
“What happened in Minneapolis isn’t us,” Fredericksburg Police Captain Betsy Mason said, addressing the protesters before they began marching. “Believe me, no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop.”
City police spent several hours before the protests Tuesday blocking off a route for the marchers that went along Caroline and Princess Anne streets between Pitt Street and Market Square.
One of the organizers of Tuesday’s protest, Anthony Footé, reached out to the police department as well as members of Fredericksburg City Council to invite them to participate in the event.
“This is a battle won,” Footé said. “The police in our city are behind us.”
Footé said he wanted to “change the dynamic” of the protests in the area, which in the past two days have turned tense and at times violent.
City police fired tear gas at crowds gathered on Cowan Boulevard and later in downtown Fredericksburg Sunday night and on Monday there was a showdown between protesters and Stafford County deputies on Falmouth Bridge.
“A lot of individuals in the community are angry,” Footé said. “We wanted to step in and show what needs to be done. There’s a way to protest.”
Footé said he feels confident that nonviolent protest will lead to change.
“It starts with us,” he said. “Change will be the new norm.”
Speaking to protesters before the march began, Footé asked them to stick to the route laid out by police.
“We can’t go to [U.S. 1] though,” he said. “They can’t save us.”
Mason told protesters, “We appreciate you doing this. We’re glad you’re here.”
Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris also issued a statement in support of the protesters Tuesday.
“The excessive use of force and police brutality has no place in Spotsylvania and no place in America,” Harris said in a video posted to Facebook. “Spotsylvanians share in this gut-wrenching heart ache. We will continue what we can do combat race-based police violence.”
In his statement, Harris called on elected officials to “Invest more in police training and more importantly invest in recruitment, screening, psychological pre-employment vetting and other proven means to prevent those not fit to serve and from slipping through the cracks as is happening far, far to often today.”
Stafford Sheriff David Decatur issued a statement on Floyd’s death on May 30.
“When that officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd and watched him take his last breath, he tarnished the badge and abdicated his duty to his community,” Decatur’s statement reads. “Even worse, the killing of George Floyd has bled fear into the African American community and incited concerns that every law enforcement officer is like the one who pinned George Floyd to the ground as he screamed for help.”
“Today, we want to assure the community that racism, hate, and excessive use of force by law enforcement will find no home in Stafford County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.