A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his sister and stabbing his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 in Fredericksburg.
Daniel Alfredo Martinez–Nolasco, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 7-9 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Martinez–Nolasco is accused of killing 25-year-old Maria D. Martinez–Nolasco on Dec. 10, 2018, at their home in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court.
The victim was stabbed multiple times in the kitchen, court records show. Maria E. Machado Ventura, who was 24 at the time, was also stabbed after she responded to the screaming from the kitchen. Machado Ventura has since had Martinez–Nolasco’s baby.
Martinez–Nolasco was arrested shortly after the incident near the home, but the motive for the attacks remain unclear. His case has lingered in the court system in part because of questions about his mental health.
Judge Gordon Willis ordered more mental health evaluations following a court hearing in February during which an apparently confused Martinez–Nolasco claimed to not know where he was or that his sister was dead. He also talked about hearing voices in his head.
It was announced in court Monday that Martinez–Nolasco has now been deemed competent to stand trial and the trial date was set. He continues to be held without bond.
