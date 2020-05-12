Two Stafford County women—one in her 40s, the other in her 80s—have died from COVID-19, bringing to 14 the number of virus-related deaths in the Fredericksburg region.
“Our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims,” stated Stafford officials in their daily report.
The two cases are not connected, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District, which monitors cases of novel coronavirus in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The younger woman was Hispanic, the first reported death of someone with that heritage. The older woman became the 10th white person in the area to die from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Three deaths have involved African Americans.
Ethnicity isn’t reported in all the local health district cases—which numbered 805 as of Tuesday—but the information that’s provided falls almost evenly among three categories. One-third of the cases are Hispanic; one-third are listed as not Hispanic; and ethnicity is not listed in the remaining one-third of cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
That means there are at least 259 people of Latin American descent with the virus in the local health district.
The news probably wouldn’t surprise Greg and Sue Smith, who lead LUCHA ministries which helps Latinos in the Fredericksburg area. In a recent newsletter, the Smiths reported the impact of COVID-19 on their efforts.
“These past weeks have all been difficult,” they wrote. “But this week has been especially hard: we now have heads of households diagnosed with COVID-19, and people unable to work due to illness or quarantine of their entire family.”
The newsletter mentioned several of the 30 to 50 families given food weekly by LUCHA who are affected. A single woman in her 50s contracted COVID-19 at work, and her food box focused on items she needs while quarantining in her room, away from other families who share her home. The woman has no family to care for her.
Likewise, a 32-year-old diabetic received food for her and her sister, who has the virus, and their five children. “All are in quarantine, and no one is working,” the newsletter stated.
The Smiths also highlighted what local, state and national politicians and public health officials have addressed since COVID-19 became a global pandemic, and that’s why the disease seems to strike a disproportionate number of people of color.
Latino immigrants frequently share their homes with several families or unrelated adults who rent rooms and share kitchens and bathrooms.
“Not exactly ideal conditions in times of the coronavirus,” the Smiths stated in their newsletter, “but for most, it’s the only way to afford housing in an expensive housing market.”
The Latinos also are worried about being able to keep up with rent and utilities—a universal concern in the midst of the pandemic but with one notable difference. Many immigrant families haven’t received economic stimulus payments, and they don’t qualify for unemployment benefits, the Smiths stated.
It’s also harder for Hispanics to work at home under lockdown because their jobs—in industries such as service, construction or domestic work—require them to be at the job site, said Danyelle Solomon, vice president of Race and Ethnicity Police at the Center for American Progress. She was part of a virtual town hall organized April 20 by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Woodbridge), who also represents North Stafford.
Only one of six Latinos have jobs that allow them to telecommute, Solomon said.
“The idea they can social distance is not an option for them,” she said.
The Smiths are providing $200 grants to immigrant families to help them stay in their homes, townhouses and apartments as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund established by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. More information is available online, and donations can be sent to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, 160 Clairemont Ave., Suite 500, Decatur, Ga. 30030.
The two recent deaths bring to four the number of people in Stafford who have died from COVID-19. Because of its dense population in the northern part of the county, Stafford has been a hot bed of virus cases, almost since the pandemic started. Stafford frequently has had up to one half, or more, of the cases in the local health district.
As of Tuesday, there with 805 COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District with 396 in Stafford; 261 in Spotsylvania; 66 in Fredericksburg; 44 in King George; and 38 in Caroline.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 291 cases in Culpeper County; 180 in Fauquier County; 48 in Orange County; and 41 in Westmoreland County.
There also have been five deaths in both Culpeper and Fauquier; four deaths in both Spotsylvania and King George; and two in Caroline.
“The loss of life unfortunately serves as a reminder that residents need to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Allison Balmes-John.
She stressed once more the need for social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing hands, even as Virginia prepares to enter phase 1 of its reopening plan on Friday.
