Wednesday morning saw another march through the streets of downtown Fredericksburg.
This time, those marching sang “Amazing Grace” and recited the Lord’s Prayer.
Andie Cork and Brittany Henry, pastor and worship leader at Mount Peniel Church of God in Christ in Fredericksburg, organized the prayer walk, which brought together members of their congregation and others from the local faith community.
The walk began and ended at City Dock and was proceeded and followed by prayer and singing.
“We are that army to break the chains of injustice,” Henry called as she strummed a guitar and led the group in the song “Way Maker.”
Henry’s husband, Jonathan, led the worshippers in “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was adopted by the NAACP as its official song in 1919 and became known as the black national anthem for its unifying and inspiring role during the civil rights movement.
Charles Love, a worship leader at Calvary Chapel church of Fredericksburg, told those gathered that the word that called him there that morning was “humility.”
He read a Bible verse from the book of 2 Chronicles—”If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Cork said he had been praying about what should be the church’s response to the civil unrest spurred by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
“I think this was the answer,” he said.
The idea for the walk had been percolating since Sunday, but came together quickly on Tuesday, he said.
Cork said he obtained a permit from City Police to hold a walk of about 10–15 people through downtown early Wednesday morning.
In the end, about 60 people from different area churches showed up, having learned about the walk from friends posting on social media.
“This has been amazing,” Cork said. “At the very base level, [what we have accomplished] is bringing together a group of likeminded people.”
“I’ve been so disheartened by what I have seen and have maybe gotten a little cynical,” he continued. “But good Christians stand up for what is right.”
As the group walked down Caroline Street, singing “Amazing Grace,” a woman coming toward them on the sidewalk stepped aside to let them pass.
“Thank you,” Cork told her.
“No, thank you,” she responded.
