Jennifer Carroll Foy never imagined she’d announce her run for governor in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic.
“But COVID-19 has exposed what was already beneath the surface, that too many Virginian’s can’t earn a decent paycheck, afford their medical bills, or get ahead,” said Foy, who officially announced her run for Virginia’s highest office on Wednesday.
The Democratic Woodbridge delegate said her experience in Richmond has shown her how “out of touch so many elected officials [are] with the public, and how special interests still have a strong hold in Richmond, stifling progress.”
Foy said while in Richmond, she was trying to pass a quality of life bill that she felt, should not have had any opposition.
“That’s why we need a new principal leader with a clear vision and fresh ideas on exactly how to move us forward,” said Foy.
Foy is one of the first African-American women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute. She’s a foster mom and a court-appointed attorney in Prince William County, where she represents people who over 100 percent under the poverty line.
“For too many Virginians, the status quo just isn’t working,” said Foy. “People can’t afford their medical bills and prescription costs, people can’t earn a decent paycheck, and families are working longer and harder than ever.”
Foy said she understands the challenges that Virginia families face, growing up herself in Petersburg, raised by her grandmother. Income was an issue within the family, as were health concerns and mounting medical bills.
“So many communities in Virginia have been neglected, ignored and left behind, and that is why I’m running for Governor,” said Foy. “I want to ensure that we rise together as one commonwealth that no community is left behind.”
Already well into the coronavirus pandemic, Foy said Gov. Ralph Northam has so far listened to the experts and he’s followed the science and the data.
“I would be bolder,” said Foy. “I would ask for investments in businesses so they have tools to safely and quickly reopen so we can jump-start our economy and get Virginians back to work.”
On taxes, Foy said if elected, she’d look for wasteful spending, then allocate those funds to pay for programs, create jobs and ensure people are paid fair wages.
“I don’t plan to increase taxes,” said Foy.
Foy said it’s also her job to ensure that everyone in Virginia is protected and said she is in favor of responsible gun ownership.
“One of my top priorities is public safety,” Foy said. “It is not about the 2nd Amendment, it’s never been about taking away people’s guns, it’s always been about public safety and doing what’s right for the common good.”
Foy said she supports putting policies in place that she believes will end mass shootings.
“I would continue to advocate for common sense gun safety legislation while also protecting other people’s 2nd Amendment rights,” said Foy.
In ramping up for her run for governor, one of Foy’s accomplishments was her fight to pass Medicaid in Virginia, helping over 400,000 people gain access to affordable healthcare, as well as leading efforts to reduce premium and medication costs.
“I understand the challenges Virginians face,” said Foy. “There is hope and that is why we need a new leader who is right for this moment, who understands.”
Foy said she believes healthcare coverage is “a right for all.”
