Four inmates at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and two Spotsylvania County women are facing criminal charges after illegal drugs were found hidden in mail sent to the jail, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office and the jail’s gang unit have been investigating suspected smuggling of drugs into the jail using the mail for months, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.
During the investigation, more than eight “pieces of mail were seized for containing hidden illegal drugs,” she said.
Authorities allege that four inmates were working together and receiving the mail containing drugs: Darnell Richardson, 30, of Spotsylvania; Robert Keating, 27, of Spotsylvania; Kody Banks, 27, of Stafford; and Jeffrey Kenniston, 23, of Stafford. They were served warrants for conspiring to deliver drugs to a jail and other drug-related charges, Vicinanzo said.
Two Spotsylvania women were charged with sending the drugs to the inmates, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Juanita Miller, 52, faces a charge of conspiring to deliver drugs to the jail. Amber Rogers–Amos, 30, faces charges of delivering drugs to the jail, distribution of a schedule III drug and conspiracy to distribute.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rogers–Amos was arrested at her home, but only after she jumped from a second story window in an attempt to avoid arrest. She is incarcerated at the regional jail without bond.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional suspects may be charged at a later time.
