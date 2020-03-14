In light of the global coronavirus crisis, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation will offer scholarships from its Virginia O’Bannon Legacy Fund to any 501©(3) nonprofits offering child care in its four-county region.
The foundation’s staff and board of directors are “keenly aware [that] nonprofits ... are indeed front-line support as the coronavirus makes its way into Virginia,” the nonprofit announced in a statement late Friday.
So its board approved the child-care scholarships.
“Our role at NPCF, as stewards of a strong community, is to provide resources to our communities to ensure their resiliency as we battle COVID-19 for what may be a brief or long stay,” the Warrenton-based foundation said. “We have determined that one of the main critical areas of need in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties is child-care services.”
“Families who find themselves without child-care support because of changes in employment or circumstances related to this health crisis will qualify for scholarship assistance from NPCF,” the foundation said.
Dede McClure, the foundation’s program officer, said she was struck by the phrase “nonprofits are our economy’s shock absorber when crisis hits” in recent communication from the National Council of Nonprofits.
For more information, the area’s nonprofit child-care providers should contact NPCS Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson at jbwilson@npcf.org or 540-349-0631, extension 1.
In Culpeper County, Kid Central and Culpeper United Methodist’s preschool provide nonprofit child care.
