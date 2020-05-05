The coronavirus crisis may claim a popular fixture of downtown Culpeper.
Foti’s restaurant has has begun “a permanent shutdown” after having temporarily closed its doors on March 18.
On May 1, the owners of the eatery on East Davis Street near Main Street posted on its Facebook page that they were “broken-hearted” to make that announcement.
“We are hopeful that additional funding will be forthcoming but are making preparations as necessary,” they said. “We thank every one of our supporters, guests and friends. We are committed to finding resources for our staff and their partners/spouses/children and will always be grateful for an amazing staff. Thank you for your understanding.”
The post ended with a praying-hands emoticon.
In late October, Spotsylvania County residents Michael and Punky Scruggs bought the well-established restaurant from Frank and Sue Maragos.
Michael Scruggs, with 25 years experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, had hoped to expand Foti’s business to its building’s second floor and to add a rooftop bar.
The Scruggs own Red, White, Bleu & Brew, a gourmet wine, beer and cheese store in Locust Grove, and a restaurant in Arlington County.
On March 18, as Virginia’s public health concerns began to bite, Foti’s announced it was “temporarily closed for the unforeseeable future.”
“We do know ... our guests and Central Virginia are strong, and we have the power to overcome anything,” the entrepreneurs wrote. “So please support your favorite restaurants as we work through this transition and weather this tough time, which will enable us to continue to support our Culpeper restaurants, farmers, employees and greater community once we re-open.”
The restaurant’s team expressed its gratitude for people’s messages of support, said they hoped to reopen, and offered gift certificates for sale online.
