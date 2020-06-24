The former music director at a Spotsylvania County church will serve at least 15 years in prison for molesting a young girl.
Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, of Richmond pleaded guilty in federal court in Richmond to producing child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years when he is sentenced Sept. 28 and a maximum sentence of 30 years.
Donelson was an associate minister and the music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania when he was arrested in December. He was also an elementary school music teacher in the Richmond city school system.
Authorities began an investigation last year after learning that pictures and videos of a young girl being sexually abused had shown up on the internet. Police eventually tracked the images to an iPhone and a laptop computer owned by Donelson.
The statement of facts in court records specifically mentions an Aug. 4, 2017, video that showed Donelson rubbing his private parts against the girl, who was 4 at the time. Court records state that the video was produced in Fredericksburg, though federal court records often don’t distinguish between addresses in the city and those in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties with Fredericksburg mailing addresses.
Court records state that Donelson admitted that he began molesting the child when she was only 2. More than 50 images were recovered from his electronic devices when police raided his home last year after following him there from his job at school.
Donelson also formerly worked in the Westmoreland and Richmond county school systems, court records show.
