One of the five suspects in a Spotsylvania County triple homicide is a former in-law of one of the victims, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office last week announced the arrests of five Philadelphia men in connection with the May 2019 slayings of 39-year-old Michael Coleman, 34-year-old Rachel Ozuna and 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, Rachel Ozuna's son.
The three victims were discovered the morning of May 29 inside a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Drive by Kyrrus' father, who went to the home after being unable to contact his son. The victims all had their throats cut, a medical examiner determined. A toddler and the infant child of the adult victims were found in the home unattended but unharmed.
Authorities would not discuss the motive for the slaying, but Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the one of the suspects, 26-year-old Montel Jaleek Wilson, is the nephew of Coleman's ex-wife. Coleman's connection to the other suspects is unclear, but Scott said he did live in Philadelphia at some point.
Meanwhile, it remained unclear Tuesday when the murder suspects would be brought to Virginia. Four of them, Wilson; James Christopher Meyers; 30; Durward Anthony Allen, 27; and Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30; were all in custody on unrelated charges in Pennsylvania when the arrests were announced last week.
The fifth suspect, 30-year-old Hugh Cameron Green, has prior drug-related convictions, but was free prior to being apprehended on the Spotsylvania charges. All five men are charged with three counts each of first-degree murder.
Spotsylvania Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird said he has "no idea" when the suspects will be brought to Virginia. He said his office will do everything legally required to bring them here and will be ready to proceed with the cases against them whenever that is.
Bird said several factors will affect the time frame, including whether the suspects waive extradition and the status of their cases in Pennsylvania. Another factor is the situation with the coronavirus, which has already caused significant backups in courthouses around the country.
The murder charges will eventually start in general district court, where preliminary hearings will take place unless the hearings are waived by the defendants.
Last week's arrests followed a tight-lipped, 10-month investigation that included multiple federal agencies and law-enforcement agencies from three states. A number of search warrants related to the investigation were filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but all of them were sealed by court order.
